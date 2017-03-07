Stun Gun Found in Car Leads to Two Arrests

Two men were arrested after Joliet Police found a stun gun in their vehicle. It was on Monday night just after 7:45pm that officers observed a silver Kia committing multiple traffic offences near McDonough and South Joliet Streets. Officers ordered the driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Shaun W. Matheny, out of the car. As he was exiting authorities noticed the handle of what turned out to be a stun gun. Matheny and the passenger, 47-year-old Rafael A. Pabon, both denied ownership of the weapon and thus both men were charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Matheny also had a marijuana pipe in his possession and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as well.