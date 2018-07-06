Success in Joliet, But New Lenox Fireworks Canceled Again

If you were planning on attending Friday night’s fireworks display in New Lenox forget about it. The July 6th make-up date from the Fourth due to storms has also been canceled. According to the New Lenox Park District Facebook page, additional storms on Thursday, damages the fireworks and could no longer be used for the make-up event on July 6th.

New fireworks are being ordered, and a new date for the New Lenox fireworks display will be announced shortly according to the park district.

Meanwhile, success, last night at Joliet Memorial Stadium. The fireworks display went off without a hitch. But for the residents of Mokena, their fireworks celebration was canceled like many others but right now they don’t have a rescheduled date set yet.