Success of Senior Services of Will County May Require Moving To Louis Joliet Mall

Senior Services of Will County is looking for a new home. Executive Director, Barry Kolanowski, says they’ve outgrown their current space and looking for a space that’s 60-thousand square feet.

One option is the Carson Pieir Scott space at the Louis Joliet Mall. The space is 120-thousand square feet which Kolanowski says can be shared with other vendors like doctor’s offices and pharmacists.

When Kolanowski joined Senior Services of Will County as executive director he faced a mountain of debt but now that debt has been relieved. Senior Services of Will County owns their current location on Center Street,so their options are wide ranging. Being at the Louis Joliet Mall along Route 30 near I-55 would allow for plenty of parking and the chance to bring many services under one roof to service seniors of Will County. Another building that would be available would be the Toys ‘R us building along Route 30.