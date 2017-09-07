Summer Concert On The Quad At USF Features Joliet Native

A free concert at USF features a Joliet native, who is making a name for himself in Nashville. On Friday, September 8th enjoy an outdoor concert by Stephen Neal. He went to Joliet Catholic and then to University of St. Francis. The summer concert on the Quad will also feature recent alumna Shannon Patino. Neal is taking Nashville by storm having performed with Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith, Trace Adkins and Michael Ray. The free concert gets underway at 6pm at the University of St. Francis Quad located at 500 Wilcox Street. Food trucks on site. Bring you chairs and blankets for this end of summer concert. Sponsored by the Alumni Association and Student Activities Board. Rain location, Sullivan Recreation Center.