Sunshine Returns But A Cold Weekend By Monica DeSantis | Jan 30, 2018 @ 5:19 AM Sunny but colder today which is typical for this time of year. Much colder conditions will return to start the month of February. There is a chance for accumulating snow on Saturday. By Sunday, the high will only be 18 degrees.