Superhero Night & Guns-n-Hoses Charity Game at Route 66 Stadium on Friday, July 27

Celebrate real and fictional Superheroes on Friday, July 27 with two great events in one night at the Route 66 Stadium, 1 Art Schultz Dr., Joliet. Military, police, fire and EMS will be honored throughout the night at two different ball games. Beginning at 5 p.m. the Joliet Police & Fire Departments will play a charity “Gun-n-Hoses” softball game with proceeds benefitting Easterseals Joliet Region. Officer Eric Zettergren will perform the National Anthem at 4:55 p.m. prior to the game. Following the softball game, the Joliet Slammers will take on the Schaumburg Boomers at 7:05 p.m. Payton Fraser will perform the National Anthem at 7 p.m. with the Joliet Police Honor Guard. Players will wear custom superhero jerseys that will be up for auction during the game. Superhero characters provided by Magic, Music and More will be at the game and available for photos and autographs. Emergency vehicles will also be on display outside of the stadium as well as K-9 demonstrations, a performance by the Joliet Pipes & Drums AND post-game fireworks. Come dressed in costume and receive a voucher for a FREE soft drink. Tickets are $10 and $5 of every ticket purchased online at www.jolietslammers.com using the promo code “SEALS” will go to the Easterseals Joliet Region. This evening is being sponsored by Sprint by AIRCORPS Wireless.