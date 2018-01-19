Supreme Court Upholds Drew Peterson Conviction

The Illinois Supreme Court is upholding the murder conviction of former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson for the killing of his third wife. The court rejected Peterson’s assertion that witnesses should not have been allowed to testify about things his fourth wife Stacy said about him before she disappeared. Peterson was convicted in 2012 of killing third wife Kathleen Savio and remains the sole suspect in the disappearance of Stacy Peterson. Peterson was also convicted of scheming from his prison cell to have Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow killed.