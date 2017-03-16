A Sure Sign Of Spring; Yard Waste Begins In Two Weeks

We may have had a blast of winter in the last week, but a sign of spring is here with the city of Joliet reminding residents that yard waste pick-up begins Monday April 3rd. Yard waste will be picked up on your garbage collection day and must be placed in a 33-gallon refuse-type container identified with a “yard waste only” sticker or put waste into a 32-gallon paper bag. You can pick up stickers at Joliet City Hall or your local Jewel store.