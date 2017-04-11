Suspects Identified Thanks To You

Joliet police are thanking WJOL listeners for helping to identify three suspects who broke into a commercial building in downtown Joliet last month. The three cannot be identified by name as they are juveniles. Joliet police say they broke into a commercial building on East Ohio Street on March 31st at approximately 6:00pm. Police released a very clear picture of the trio through social media and the WJOL website. The three have been identified and arrested.