Monday night was the draw-down for the $1.5 million pot in the Morris VFW Queen of Hearts raffle. 34-year-old Josh Billips of Sycamore was the grand prize winner of $1,116,575 as the winner receives 70 percent of the pot with the remaining potions going to the VFW and to the next games pot. The Morris VFW Post has announced that they will resume the raffle come April.