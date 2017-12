If you pay property taxes in Channahon School District 17 then check your mail carefully. At the October 23rd board meeting, a tax reimbursement was approved for residents within District 17 following a surplus of funds. Residents report getting check refunds from 14-hundred to 2-thousand dollars and more in some cases. The Superintendent of Schools, Nicholas Henkle will be on the Scott Slocum show on Friday to talk about what the district is doing right to offer such a refund.