Taxpayers On Hook For Rutherford Lawsuits

The meter is running for taxpayers, who are footing the legal bill for former state Treasurer Dan Rutherford to fight a lawsuit accusing him of misconduct linked to sexual harassment. Three men who worked in Rutherford’s office claim they were wrongfully fired because they were willing to support a coworker’s legal claim that Rutherford sexually harassed him and forced him to do political work. In the trial, underway this week in Cook County, Rutherford claims the three were fired for falsifying time records. The man allegedly harassed by Rutherford, Ed Michalowski, has his own lawsuit against Rutherford pending in court. Taxpayers are paying for Rutherford’s defense in that case as well.