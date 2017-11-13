Teen Accused in Bolingbrook Hit-and-Run Surrenders

The teenager accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Bolingbrook has turned himself into authorities. 19-year-old Eduardo Avila Jr. of Joliet turned himself in on Monday morning. Avila is accused of striking 35-year-old Tricia Hoyt sometime between the late night hours of November 4th and the early morning hours of November 5th. Hoyt was found dead in a grassy area along Frontage Road near Lawton Lane in Bolingbrook. Avila has been charged with failure to stop after an accident involving injury or death and failure to report an accident involving injury or death.