Teen Accused of Robbing Liquor Store in Joliet at Gunpoint

A 17-year-old man is in custody in connection with an armed robbery at a Joliet liquor store. It was Thursday morning at 9:33am at Consumer Liquors, 2352 Glenwood Ave. that the teen entered the store with a handgun and demanded money as well as cigarettes and alcohol. The teen then fled to an apartment building near Walsh Way, but was later spotted by police on foot fleeing the complex. A foot chase began and he was eventually taken into custody in the 2500 block of Cassie Drive. The teen was charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition. The teen was taken to the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.