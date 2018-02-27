Teen Arrested For Making Threats to Minooka High School
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 3:59 PM
A 16-year-old teen was arrested by the Minooka Police Department last night after allegedly making threats against Minooka High School.  The unknown threat was published on social media, and according to police chief Justin Meyer, the teen was arrested and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles, and will appear in juvenile court, on an expected charge of felony disorderly conduct.  This is at least the sixth teen that has been arrested in the past two weeks in the Chicagoland area for making threats against a school.  Stay tuned to WJOL for further updates as they become available
Article Written by Jeremy Scott

