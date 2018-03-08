Teen Charged In Parents’ Deaths Moved To Jail

This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018. Investigators said neither victim was a student and described the shooting as a "family-type domestic situation." (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP)

The 19-year-old Plainfield man accused of killing his parents in his Central Michigan University dorm room last Friday is now in a jail cell after a transfer from a hospital. James Davis Jr. was arraigned by video from his hospital room this week for killing James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis with a gun owned by his father. His parents had been called to the campus after their son had been briefly hospitalized for erratic behavior. Funeral services for James and Diva Davis are set for Saturday in Broadview.