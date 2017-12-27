Teen Dies After Accidental Shooting at Wilmington Church

An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old teenager was shot and killed by his 17-year-old cousin at a church in unincorporated Wilmington. Authorities say the shooting happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Christian Faith Center in the 18-hundred block of South Water Street. The two were in a residence connected to the church when they heard a noise and believed someone was trying to break into the church. They grabbed a rifle and went to investigate the sound when the 17-year-old tripped over a cord and fell. As the teen was falling the rife accidentally discharged, hitting the 15-year-old. When deputies arrived, they found the shot teen unresponsive and rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police are interviewing the shooting.