Teen Locks Self in Cell at Abandoned Joliet Prison

Joliet Firefighters were called to the Collins Street Prison on Monday afternoon after a teenage girl, who was exploring the facility, accidentally locked herself in a cell. The girl and a friend climbed through a hole in the fence and were wondering throughout the building when she ended up locking herself in the cell. Firefighters eventually were called and were forced to use a sledge hammer to break through a brick wall to free her. The girl was estimated to be locked in the cell from about 45 minutes. The two girls are facing trespassing charges according to authorities.