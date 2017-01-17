Teen Pleads Guilty to Failure to Reduce Speed In Fatal Morris Crash

The Morris teen accused of killing a couple in a crash last summer while they were riding their bicycles pleaded guilty to failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday. It was on June 21 that Mark and Janice Wendling were riding their bikes on Old Stage Road , when they were stuck and killed by the teenage driver. By pleading guilty to the charge the teen will be fined $1,000 and will have his driver’s license suspended. A lawsuit has also been filed against the mother of the teen and the owner of the vehicle he was driving at the time of the accident.