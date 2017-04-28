Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Returning to Chicagoland Speedway

Chicagoland Speedway announced on Friday that the TV channel Nickelodeon will once again be the sponsor the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race this fall. The race will be called the Tales of the Turtles 400 and will take place on Sunday, September 17th. This is the second straight year that the track has partnered with the children’s entertainment channel, as last year they teamed up to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 to Will County. This race will also kick off the playoffs for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It will be the seventh straight year that Chicago Speedway’s race has served as the kick off event for the NASCAR playoffs.