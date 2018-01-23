Temperatures Falling But Ice Jam Flooding Remains A Threat

Snow will end by mid morning with some light accumulations possible, especially northern Chicago suburbs. Localized ice jam flooding will remain a threat on area rivers according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures falling to around 30 today, low tonight 23.
Most major roads are slushy. Total accumulation far north will be up to 1.5″ and close to 1.0″ Sough side of Chicago and into NW Indiana.
Since temps are expected to remain at or below freezing the rest of the day, expect icy patches and slicks areas to remain.