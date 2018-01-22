The Temptations and The Four Tops to Co-Headline the Rialto Square Theatre

Motown will once again make Rialto Square Theatre its unofficial home on June 15th as two of the all-time greats come to Joliet. Tickets for The Temptations and The Four Tops will go on-sale Friday, January 26th at 10:00am.

R&B legends of nearly 60 years, The Temptations were lauded by Billboard in 2017 as the Number One R&B Artist of All-Time. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Temptations, will be playing their classics in addition to tracks off their first new album in eight years, All The Time . All The Time features three new, original Temptations songs and inspired covers of songs by Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, John Mayer, Maxwell, Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, and The Weeknd.

A product of Detroit, Michigan, The Four Tops helped define the city’s Motown sound dating back to the 60’s. The Four Tops were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1990, and part of Rolling Stone magazines 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.