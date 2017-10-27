Tense Moments At Joliet Central Was False Alarm

A few tense moments for students, teachers and parents at Joliet Central High School this morning. A heavy police presence was at the school. Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton tells WJOL that through “an abundance of caution – based on possible information relayed second-hand, that a student may be bringing a gun to school.” The information was unfounded. There was no gun, no arrest and no reason to be alarmed according to Chief Benton. He says “often we have to respond this way based on what some kid may have overheard, or what one kid told another, but fortunately 99-percent of the time it’s nothing.” As it was the case this morning.