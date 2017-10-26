Tentative Agreement For Association of Plainfield Teachers

A tentative agreement has been reached between District 202 and the Association of Plainfield Teachers. The agreement was reached on Wednesday, October 25th. Specific details of the tentative agreement will not be shared at this time.

However, the tentative agreement addresses key concerns of both the APT and the district, including several issues raised at the October 18, 2017 special Board of Education meeting.

APT membership is expected to vote on the tentative agreement on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Results will be shared after 7 p.m. that evening.

The APT this year represents about 1,900 classroom teachers and other certified staff.

Parent-Teacher conferences will be held as scheduled on Thursday and Friday, November 2 and 3, 2017. APT President Dawn Bullock says, “We feel this agreement addresses the needs of our membership and will help attract and retain talented educators both now and in the future.” said APT President Dawn Bullock.

District 202 Board of Education President Greg Nichols says “The Board of Education truly values our teachers and certified staff and the work they do every day for our students, families and schools.” Nichols says,”We believe this agreement allows us to support our certified staff appropriately and continue to be good stewards of the community’s resources.”