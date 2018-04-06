Two Injured Following Single Vehicle Crash In Crest Hill

Two men were injured in a single vehicle crash that snarled traffic for hours in Crest Hill Friday morning. Crest Hill Police tell WJOL, that a Lincoln pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Route 53, lost control and hit a telephone pole just north of Caton Farm Road. The crash happened at 5:50 a.m. and roads in the area were blocked off for hours. Route 53 was blocked between Theodore and Division. Initially a medical helicopter was called and then canceled. A 36-year old male driver and 28-year old male passenger were both transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. Both are in stable condition and expected to be ok. Meanwhile, Illinois State Police had blocked off the area for hours to reconstruct the crash. All lanes were open as of 10 a.m.