Textile Collection At Will County Building

If you missed the Scott Slocum show this morning, there’s still time to drop off you textiles and household goods to the Will County Building. Goodwill has a trailer parked in the lot until 4:30 this afternoon. They’re taking sheets, towels, clothes, shoes, lamps and toys to be recycled or reused. If your spring cleaning is just getting going, think about the year-round electronic recycling drop-off options. In Lockport, Tuesday and Friday mornings from 6am to 11am at 17112 Prime Blvd. Romeoville afternoons on the first and third Tuesday of the month from 5pm until 7pm at 615 Anderson Drive. To see more options click willcountygreen.com.

Pictured at the WJOL Textile remote from the Will County Building from left: Will County Executive Larry Walsh, Scott Slocum WJOL and Marta Keane from the Will County Land Use Department standing.