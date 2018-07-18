The Family Favorite Movie, The Sandlot will be Shown on Tuesday, July 31st at 7pm.

Rialto Square Theatre announced today the viewing of the family favorite movie, The Sandlot, a part of the #TBTuesday Summer Movie Series, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 31st at 7pm.

“Due to a scheduling conflict and unforeseen circumstances we have rescheduled the showing of our third movie in the #TBTuesday Summer Movie Series, The Sandlot, to Tuesday, July 31st at 7pm” Rialto Square Theatre executive director, Val Devine said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” Patrons who have purchased advanced tickets, but cannot make the new date, can get a refund from the box office.

The Sandlot, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, has become a summer classic for people of all ages. When Scottie Smalls moves to a new neighborhood, he manages to make friends with a group of kids who play baseball at the sandlot. Together they go on a series of funny and touching adventures. The boys run into trouble when Smalls borrows a ball from his stepdad that gets hit over a fence. The movie is rated PG13 and the run time is 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the box office during normal business hours, or at the door the night of the movie. All tickets are $5, and seating is general admission. The doors to the lobby open at 6pm, followed by an organ concert around 6:30pm, and the movie at 7pm.

For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com/movies.

Rialto Press Release