The Great Joliet Prison Break-In Fundraiser

The Great Joliet Prison Break-In is gearing up and getting ready for the public. A fundraiser will be held inside the campus of the Old Collins Street Prison. The first official event will be help on August 25th from to 5 to 11 p.m. Greg Peerbolte says it will be a huge party with four bands, food trucks and hundreds of tickets already sold. Five-hundred tickets of the 3-thousand have already been sold.

Tickets are 35 dollars if purchased at the Joliet Historical Museum or online at Jolietprison.org for 40 dollars. The Museum is taking applications for volunteers to become docents for prison tours. The August 25th fundraiser will be held in the courtyard of the prison walls. Tours to view cells and buildings are not available yet due to safety concerns. For tickets click here.