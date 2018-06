The mystery of IHOb is solved.

The pancake chain — formerly known as IHOP — tweeted earlier this month that it was changing its name from “IHOP” to “IHOb” on June 11th, and today’s the day.

It turns out the “b” stands for burgers. The chain has actually been selling burgers for six decades, but now it hopes to offer better burgers. The “IHOb” marketing ploy revolves around a selection of burgers that might actually draw in customers looking for more than pancakes.