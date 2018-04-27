The Nature Foundation Of Will County Offers Native Plant Sale In May
By Dawn DeSart
Apr 27, 2018 @ 9:09 AM
Event flyer

Titled “Bringing Nature Home,” the Nature Foundation of Will County will hold a native plant sale on Saturday, May 19.

The sale will be held at the Sugar Creek Administration Center, 17540 W. Laraway Road in Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More than a hundred species of native perennials, shrubs and trees will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

There will be a pre-sale event and fundraiser on Friday, May 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets for the pre-event are $25.00 per person. The pre-event will offer music, artisan cheeses and sausages, craft beer, boutique wines, a selection of desserts, raffle drawings, a silent auction and premier access to the native plant sale prior to Saturday’s event.

More information is available at willcountynature.org.

