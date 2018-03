Contractors working for The Forest Preserve District of Will County may perform a controlled burn at Theodore Marsh Preserve, located north of Theodore Street and east of Gaylord street on Friday, March 16 between 9 AM and 5 PM. It is recommended that you close your windows to keep smoke out and take any other precautions you feel necessary. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the District at (815) 727-8700.