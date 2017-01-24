So You Think You Can Cook? Enter The BBB’s Chili Cook-Off

The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Chili Cook-Off is this Sunday January 29th at Dog House Pub on West Jefferson in Joilet. Mike Trafton is the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy County says the chili is just an entree to a more important endeavor. Getting more volunteers to become big brothers or big sisters.

Last year there were 28 chilis entered. For 20-dollars you can enter your chili or if you just want to taste and not cook, it will cost 10-dollars. Chefs are asked to bring 6 quarts of chili without condiments. A 50/50 raffle and more. Enter by contacting Big Brothers Big Sisters at 815-723-2227 or online at bbbswillgrundy.org.