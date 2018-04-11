Those Opposed To NorthPoint Asked To Sign Petition

The Elwood Village Board is expected to hold a public hearing on Monday, April 23rd, to discuss the annexation of land within the village for the Compass Business Park. The proposed business park would be a 22-hundred acre logistic facility, to be located within the village of Elwood, from NorthPoint Properties. The controversial project raised a ground swell of criticism, and Lisa Witt, from the group “Say NO To NorthPoint” told WJOL’s “Slocum in the Morning” about a petition drive being held this weekend in Elwood.

If you are a registered voter in the village of Elwood, and would like to sign the petition, you’re asked to go to Jackson Township Town Hall this Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The hall is located at 100 East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood.

The public hearing on the NorthPoint project is scheduled to take place in the Elwood School gymnasium on Monday April 23rd at 4:00 p.m.