Three Arrested in Connection to Break-In at Will County School

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a trespassing incident at a closed Will County High School. Deputies were called to Lincoln-Way North High School by maintenance staff on December 28th in regards to a cafeteria door that had been broken open. A search of the building showed damage to multiple doors, door frames, and a window as well as water damage in the Science Lab. The search also showed that several fire extinguishers were removed from their cases and sprayed throughout the building and in the auditorium. Evidence at the scene led authorities to arrest three male juveniles in connection to the break in. The three suspects have been charged with criminal damage to state supported property, criminal trespass to a state supported property and theft. The Will County Sheriff’s Department has stated that additional arrests are expected. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this incident.