Three Arrested in Connection with Toddler Shot in Joliet

Joliet police are investigating after a toddler was shot around 8:00 last night. The shooting happened at a house in the 400 block of Landau. The two-year old was reportedly shot in the leg, and the injury does not appear to be life threatening but there are reports that the child could lose the leg. Now, three people have reportedly been arrested with charges related to that incident. They are Roberto I. Ortiz, 21-years-old, who has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, no FOID card and unlawful possession of a firearm, Michael A. Ortiz, 27-years-old, charged with obstruction of justice and Vanessa N. Casillas, 21-years-old, who was charged with obstruction of justice. Stay tuned to WJOL as more details become available.