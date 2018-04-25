Three Arrested in Connection with Toddler Shot in Joliet
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 2:32 PM
(From Left to Right: Roberto Ortiz, Michael Ortiz & Vanessa Casillas)

Joliet police are investigating after a toddler was shot around 8:00 last night. The shooting happened at a house in the 400 block of Landau. The two-year old was reportedly shot in the leg, and the injury does not appear to be life threatening but there are reports that the child could lose the leg. Now, three people have reportedly been arrested with charges related to that incident. They are Roberto I. Ortiz, 21-years-old, who has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, no FOID card and unlawful possession of a firearm, Michael A. Ortiz, 27-years-old, charged with obstruction of justice and Vanessa N. Casillas, 21-years-old, who was charged with obstruction of justice. Stay tuned to WJOL as more details become available.

RELATED CONTENT

Romeoville’s Police Department Shares Report On Mayor’s DUI Arrest Joliet Public Library receives 2018 ALA Excellence in Library Programming Award Demolition Continues On The Old Silver Cross Hospital In Joliet State Senator Co-Sponsors Bill To Curtail Unwanted Robo-Calls A Tragic Anniversary Joliet Police Investigate Snapchat Threat at Dirksen Junior High
Comments