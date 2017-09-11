Three Bodies Found in Joliet Home Identified

The three individuals who were found shot to death in a Joliet home last week have been identified. It was on Thursday afternoon that Joliet Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Great Falls Drive for an investigation. When officers arrived they discovered the three dead bodies. The Will County Coroner has announced that the three dead are 22-year-old Anthony McGee, 22-year-old Gabriella Rueda and 22-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Arroyo. McGee and Rueda are from West Chicago while Hernandez-Arroyo is from Plainfield. Preliminary autopsy results are that all three died from multiple gunshot wounds. It is believed that some type of party was taking place the night before the body’s were discovered. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.