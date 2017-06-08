Three Men Arrested for Retail Theft in Homer Glen

Three men from Chicago were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing over $1,600 worth of groceries from a Homer Glen grocery store. It was just before 6:00 p.m. at a Meijer store, located in the 14000 block of S. Bell Road, that security noticed three men walking around the store placing items in their shopping cart and acting suspiciously. The three men then attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. One of the suspects entered a red Nissan, but an employee took down a license plate number before it drove away. Two other individuals took off running without the shopping cart after confronted by a security employee. The red Nissan was later pulled over near Bell Road and Ananad Brook Drive, all three suspects were in the vehicle. All three have been charged with retail theft. They are 24-year-old Rushde Nolte, 21-year-old Joshua Viner and 20-year-old Tylis Walker.

Mugshots From Right to Left: R. Nolte; J. Viner; T. Walker