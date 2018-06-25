Three Men Shot Outside Joliet Bar Sunday
By Dawn DeSart
Jun 25, 2018 @ 7:34 AM

The Joliet Patch is reporting that three men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning outside of the Eden Bar and Grill at 926 Gardner Street on Joliet’s east side.

The men shot were a 35-year old New Lenox man, and two other men — ages 30 and 31 — from Crest Hill, all with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter reportedly ran before police arrived. He is described as a tall, heavy-set man, who was wearing a blue shirt and light colored pants.

Joliet police are investigating, and asking anyone with information to call them.

