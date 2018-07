The Zonta Club of Joliet Third Annual Festival of Culture will be held Monday, September 17, 2018 from 5-7 pm at Jacob Henry Mansion. Restaurants agreeing to participate so far include: Al’s Steakhouse, K Barbeque and Ribs, Whipped and Frosted, and Supermercado. Several others are in the process of finalizing their participation.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by contacting Zonta member, Peggy Field at 815-727-2083 or pongfield@gmail.com.