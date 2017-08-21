Tickets on Sale for Cathedral Area Preservation Association Wine Walk

The Cathedral Area Preservation Association will host its annual Wine Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event features samplings of 12 wines from all over the world with distinctive tastes provided by Wines for Humanity. Wine tastings will be served at four historical neighborhood homes and paired with food prepared by Tim Bucci, an Award Winning chef from the Joliet Junior College Culinary Arts Department. Wine walk tickets are $30 and only 270 will be sold on a first come first serve basis. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a variety of wine baskets. Wine can also be purchased and can be shipped directly to your home with a percentage going back to Farragut School. We recommend guests bring cash if they wish to participate. You can call Denise Powers at (815) 723-7603 to reserve your ticket. Price includes a souvenir “CAPA Valley” wine glass. Event proceeds will benefit Farragut School to enhance the learning environment.