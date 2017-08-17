Tickets Selling Fast For Witches Night Out At Jacob Henry Mansion

The 8th annual Witches Night Out in Joliet is selling out fast. More than a thousand tickets have been sold in 48 hours. Jacob Henry Mansion and Estate in Joliet will be transformed on Thursday, October 19th into a costume fun event.

Tickets are 25-dollars and proceeds benefit women and children in need who are under served in Will County. The event has grown from 600 women dressing as witches to 1700 today. Dress up as a witch and enter a contest to win prizes. There will be raffles, food and music. Plus shopping at the “Witches’ Bazaar” and eat and drink at “Toad’s Tavern.”

Recipients of the fundraiser include CASA, Guardian Angels, Stepping Stones, and Habitat for Humanity.Sponsorship opportunities are still available from 200-dollars to $2-thousand.

In eight years, Witches Night Out has raised over 100-thousand dollars for social service agencies. Last year alone, over 40-thousand dollars was raised. Go to WitchesNightOut.com for tickets.