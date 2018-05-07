Time Runs Out For Illinois Constitutional Amendments
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 7, 2018 @ 1:07 PM

Illinois voters won’t see any constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall. Illinois lawmakers have to vote on amendments six months before Election Day. That deadline passed last week. Illinois lawmakers proposed a number of amendments this year, including a plan to change how Illinois draws its political map, a term limits proposal, and a progressive income tax. But just because voters won’t see the issues on the ballot, that doesn’t mean they won’t be a part of this fall’s campaigns.

