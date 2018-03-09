Time To Spring Ahead

Daylight Saving Time officially begins Sunday, March 11th at 2 am when the time “springs ahead” one hour to 3 am. When we change our clocks we should also change the batteries in our smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. The Plainfield Fire Protection District says even if your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are hardwired into your home’s electric they still have a battery so they will operate during a power outage. Some smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have built-in batteries from the manufacturer that do not need to be changed however they need to be tested monthly to ensure they are operating properly.

Smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years even if they appear to be working properly. Most carbon monoxide detectors have a shorter lifespan than smoke alarms and newer detectors have an end of life signal when it’s time to replace them. Test all alarms/detectors monthly and maintain them according to manufacturer’s instructions. There should be a smoke alarm on every level of your home, including your basement.

Smoke alarms should also be located in hallways outside of bedrooms and inside of bedrooms. Carbon monoxide detectors need to be located within 15 feet of sleeping areas.