Friends of Missing Mokena Woman Organize Search

Friends of missing Mokena woman, will canvas the entire Ingalls park area. Today at 10am people are meeting at the Old Plank bike trail path off of Washington in an effort to search for 24-year old Katie Kearns. Today’s search will begin at 10am and go towards the railroad tracks off of Washington in Joliet.

On 11/14/2017, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Joliet Police Department took a missing person’s report for Kaitlyn M. Kearns. Kaitlyn was reported being missing by her father. It was reported to the Joliet Police Department that she was last seen tending bar at Woody’s Bar located at 1005 E. Washington Street in Joliet at approximately 12:30 AM on 11/13/2017. She was driving a tan/gray colored 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Illinois license plate ZX33462. Kaitlyn was entered in the Law Enforcement Agencies Database as missing as well as her vehicle.

On 11/15/2017, the Joliet Police Department met with Will County Sheriff’s Office Detectives in reference to Kaitlyn Kearns being reported as missing. The missing person’s case was then handed over to the Will County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. It has been reported to Will County Sheriff’s Detectives that Kaitlyn was last seen on 11/13/2017 at approximately 1:30 AM. She was last seen traveling Eastbound on Washington Street in her vehicle.

Kaitlyn is described as a 24-year old, White, Female that is 4’11”, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a pink White Sox hoodie with blue jeans. She has a tattoo on her left forearm with the word “Warrior” inscribed that is red and black in color, as well as a tattoo of a cross on her neck.

Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting interviews in regards to this case.

If anyone has any information pertaining to disappearance of Kaitlyn, the Will County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to contact detectives at 815-727-8574 or the Will County Dispatch Center at 815-727-8575.