Tip Leads to Arrest of Frankfort Man for Child Pornography

A 31-year-old Frankfort man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation. Sean Fields was arrested after the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division was contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with a tip concerning an IP address that contained thousands of child pornography images. After a thorough investigation, detectives determined that the pornography was downloaded from a residence in Frankfort Township. Yesterday, detectives executed a search warrant at 7541 W. Inverness Lane in Frankfort and spoke with Fields about his use of the specific IP account. Fields cooperated with detectives and made statements incriminating himself. He was taken into custody without incident and was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.