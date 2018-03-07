Titan Trot 5K & Dash in Mokena

Kick off the 2018 race season by registering for the 4 th annual St. Mary School Titan Trot and Dash. The 5K race and non-competitive 5K walk will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14 at Willowview Park, 11409 W. 195 th Street in Mokena.

Make this a day of family fun. Register the kids for the Kids Dash. All participants will be separated into appropriate age groups. Registration for children six to nine is only $5. Children five and under can dash for free.

Don’t worry if you aren’t a runner and don’t have kids. The event is also perfect for local businesses to connect with community. Sponsorship and booth space is available.

Proceeds from the event will support St. Mary’s dedicated teachers who tirelessly devote so much to ensure a bright future for Mokena area elementary and junior high students.

The course is UTSAF certified, chip timed course and results are posted online. Register before March 16 to save. The fee for adults 18 and older is $25 or $35 after March 30, 2018. The entry fee for racers 7-18 years of age is just $15 or $30 after March 30, 2018. The first 200 entries received by March 16, 2018 will receive a race day t-shirt. The course is on paved streets. Parking is available. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Mokena/StMarysSchoolTitanTrot5KandDash