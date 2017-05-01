Debbie Ruttenberg, left, and Jamie Bouma, sisters of missing Plainfield, Ill., woman Lisa Stebic, listen at a news conference in Chicago, Tuesday, May 8, 2007, as others talked about Stebic's disappearance. The family offered a reward for information to help police find the woman. According to the family members and published reports, Stebic was last seen by her estranged husband, Craig Stebic, in the early evening of April 30. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Today marks the 10th anniversary of missing Plainfield woman Lisa Stebic. Melanie Greenberg, the family spokesperson tells the Chicago Tribune that it’s stunning to think they are today where they were 10 years ago. The body of Lisa Stebic has not been found and no one has been charged. Stebic was reported missing by a friend but last seen by her estranged husband Craig Stebic on April 30, 2007. No one has ever been officially declared a suspect, but investigators consider Craig Stebic to be the sole person of interest.

The mother of two was last seen on the day that divorce papers were sent to her husband to have him evicted from the home they shared in Plainfield but Craig Stebic says he didn’t know about the papers. On May 1st Lisa, was reported missing by a neighbor and not her husband.

Plainfield police Detective Carianne Siegel says the Stebic case is active and every 13 weeks a new grand jury is convened in Joliet to hear evidence in a range of cases in Will County. Detective Siegel appears before each new panel to be sworn in as a grand jury investigator for the Stebic case. Seigel tells the Tribune, “It keeps it an active case so that if something were to come up that we would need subpoena power, we already have approval through the grand jury.”

Also in 2007, Christopher Vaughn killed his wife and three children to death on June 14th of 2007, after pulling the Oswego family’s vehicle off the side of an I-55 southbound frontage road near I-55 and Bluff in Channahon. In October, Stacy Peterson was reported missing. Her body has never been found. But her husband Bolingbrook sergeant Drew Peterson is serving life in prison for killing his third wife Kathleen Savio. In February of 2008, the Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park was the scene of a horrific murder scene. Five women were shot and killed, a sixth injured. No one is custody.