Tons of Police And Fire Agencies Participate in a Drill in Shorewood

The Shorewood Police Department is conducting a training excercise today at Troy Crossroads Elementary School, 210 Black Road in Shorewood from 8:30am-12:30pm

This joint exercise was planned in conjunction with the Troy Fire Department, Troy Elementary School District 30C, Holy Family School, the Will County Sheriff?s Office, the Plainfield Police Department, the Will County Emergency Management Agency, The Shorewood Emergency Management Agency and ILEAS. Nearly 30 police and fire agencies will participate, as well approximately 700 Troy staff members.

Eastbound Black Road traffic will be restricted to one lane during these hours. There will also be a large contingent of police, fire and EMS vehicles in the area during this time.