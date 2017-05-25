Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is back in Springfield today, pushing lawmakers to toughen the penalties on repeat gun offenders. Johnson testified at a House hearing on a bill that would give judges wider latitude to keep those convicted of gun crimes in prison longer. Critics of the measure say there’s no proof it would reduce gun crime in Chicago and could lead to more minority offenders being locked up rather than rehabilitated. The bill has already passed the Senate.
Top Cop Pushes Gun Crime Bill
May 25, 2017 @ 4:00 PM