Tornado Hits Manhattan

Strong storms blew through the area last night, causing flooding, high winds and more. Officials in Manhattan say a funnel cloud damaged their downtown area.

WJOL staff meteorologist, Rick DiMaio says the National Weather Service will be in the area today, in order to determine whether the tornado which touched down was an EF-zero or an EF-one tornado. (An EF-zero tornado has winds gusting 75 to 85 miles per hour.) In fact, according to the National Weather Service, they received reports of two brief tornadoes, but a tornado in Kane County did not produce any damage.

Meantime, cleanup is underway in Manhattan. Buildings were damaged and trees and power poles were knocked down.

Hundreds of people briefly lost power. A tornado warning was declared in central Will County after weather spotters confirmed the tornado near Manhattan. In addition, hundreds of flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway Airports.